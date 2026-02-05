STUART, Fla. — Friday morning, the Marine Industries of the Treasure Coast’s Economic Impact Breakfast will serve up advocacy with a side of excitement. Sure, there will be coffee and croissants — but also conversations about Brightline, dredging, manatee safety, waterway cleanup, and Everglades restoration projects aimed at delivering clean water by 2030.

Amy Cimber-Snodgrass, CEO of Onward and Upwards Luxury Events, told me they’re tackling everything from keeping our waterways healthy to making sure boats can actually get out without scraping bottom.

But it’s not all policy talk — there’s plenty of fun on the horizon with upcoming boat shows to entice even the most landlocked local.

One big highlight? Executive Director Rob Mac Keen announced that Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn will be the breakfast’s special guest.

I told him she’s one of the few people who could make me fanboy, and he smiled.

Captain Sandy’s visit isn’t just for selfies. Through Captain Sandy’s Charities, she’s funding maritime education for middle and high school students — showing them that there are jobs both ashore and at sea. Her initiative is powered by sales of Florida’s “Boating Capital of the World” specialty license plate. For $15 more than your standard plate, you can help teach kids skills for careers as boat builders, marine mechanics, and electricians.

Want one? Skip the line and register now at boatingplate.com.

Tomorrow’s breakfast in Stuart will be the perfect mix of maritime muscle and coastal charm — exactly the kind of event your neighbors will be talking about…and yes, I’ll probably try to convince Captain Sandy to let me be her “Chief Nacho Officer” on deck.

Tickets still available on the Marine Industries of the Treasure Coast’s website. They start at $30 for members and $55 for non-members.

This web story includes information gathered in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence. All facts have been reviewed and verified by WPTV staff before publication.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.