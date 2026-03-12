'Man of La Mancha' brings passion and artistry to Maltz Jupiter Theatre

JUPITER, Fla. — The Maltz Jupiter Theatre is closing out its MainStage season with a powerhouse production of "Man of La Mancha," the beloved musical inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ "Don Quixote."

The show combines soaring music, a deeply human story, and striking stage visuals that embody the theatre’s reputation as one of South Florida’s premier professional playhouses.

At the heart of this production is an award-winning creative team.

Scenic designer Tijana Bjelajac has crafted a set that rises taller than the theatre’s proscenium, evoking towering stone walls and castle grandeur — though audiences may be surprised to learn the “stone” is actually painted foam. She’s known worldwide for her work on productions like Disney’s "Frozen," "Little Mermaid," "Cabaret," and "Fiddler on the Roof," and brings that same detailed artistry to "Man of La Mancha."

Director/choreographer Marcos Santana, born and raised in Puerto Rico, infuses the show with his signature energy and emotional depth. A Broadway veteran with credits including "On Your Feet" and "In the Heights," Santana’s vision blends movement, music, and storytelling to create a sweeping theatrical experience. His approach to staging ensures every moment feels intimate yet epic, making audiences feel like they are part of the journey.

The orchestra won’t be in the traditional pit — by design, they are positioned in a unique spot that adds to the immersive experience. Costume design brings rich textures to the stage, with swords, capes, and period hats enhancing the sense of adventure.

What audiences can expect:



A dramatic, visually stunning set that transports you to another time and place.

Musical moments that stir the soul, with themes of hope, resilience, and chasing dreams.

Artistry that rivals Broadway, right here in Palm Beach County.

A fresh, passionate interpretation of a timeless classic.

"Man of La Mancha" at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Dates: March 17 - April 5

Location: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 East Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, FL

Tickets and info: https://www.jupitertheatre.org

