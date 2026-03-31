‘Make the Save, Save a Life': Baseball game set to honor organ donors and their families in Port St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — April is National Donate Life Month, and the Legacy Donor Services Foundation is teaming up with the St. Lucie Mets to turn America’s pastime into a powerful platform for awareness.

Before the first pitch, donor families will be recognized during a pregame ceremony, honoring loved ones who gave the ultimate gift. The night will also feature stories from recipients whose lives were saved or improved through donation.

Fans can bid on game‑worn jerseys in a special auction following the event, with proceeds benefiting Donor Heroes, a nonprofit that awards scholarships to children whose loved ones made life‑saving donations.

Myth Busting:

Organ donation myths often keep people from registering — yet the facts speak for themselves:



One donor can save up to eight lives and improve dozens more.

People of all ages can become donors — the most common donor age is 50‑64.

Donation does not affect the medical care you receive; your life always comes first.

With more than 100,000 people nationwide waiting for a life‑saving transplant, advocates say every “YES” matters. In 2025, only about 0.55% of people who passed away became donors, making each registered donor crucial.

How to Participate:

Attend the event: April 11 at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

Pre‑order tickets: gofevo.com/event/DonateLife26

Learn more & register: Legacydsfoundation.com

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