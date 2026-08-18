Loggerhead Triathlon celebrates 40 years at Carlin Park in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon will return to Carlin Park in Jupiter on Saturday, Aug. 22, marking the event’s 40th anniversary along the Palm Beach County coastline.

According to the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, the Loggerhead Triathlon is Florida’s longest-running triathlon and remains one of the region’s signature endurance events.

The race begins at 7 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m. at Carlin Park.

Organizers said the USA Triathlon-sanctioned event welcomes athletes of all experience levels and includes several race formats designed for both seasoned competitors and first-time participants.

Race options include:

• Individual Triathlon: 3/8-mile swim, 13-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run

• Relay Team: One athlete per leg

• Duathlon: 1.2-mile run, 13-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run

• AquaBike: 3/8-mile swim and 13-mile bike ride

Brian Elkins, vice president of events and community engagement for the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, said the event continues to draw generations of athletes and spectators who have made the race part of their family traditions.

The event’s 40th anniversary highlights the continued popularity of endurance sports in South Florida and the role community events play in bringing residents together outdoors. Organizers said registration remains open through Friday at midnight.

The Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce said the race also showcases the natural beauty of Jupiter’s coastline while supporting community engagement and healthy living.

For more information or to register, visit loggerheadtriathlon.com.

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