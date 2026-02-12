Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s TurtleFest returns for its 21st year in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s (LMC) signature event, TurtleFest, returns later this month for its 21st year, offering two full days of music, art, conservation activities, and up-close encounters with the sea turtles the center works to protect.

Presented by Amazon, the free, family-friendly festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Juno Beach facility. Thousands of attendees are expected to enjoy live performances from local bands, browse eco‑friendly goods and fine art created by ocean‑minded vendors, and participate in hands‑on educational experiences.

Guests can tour the center’s outdoor sea turtle hospital, meet current patients, and learn about rehabilitation efforts.

Parking details: TurtleFest parking will not be available onsite at Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Instead, attendees can park for free at Florida Power & Light (FPL), located at 700 Universe Blvd. in Juno Beach, along U.S. Highway 1. Complimentary shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes between the lot and the event entrance, making getting to TurtleFest a breeze. For those feeling extra eco‑friendly, LMC is encouraging guests to ride their bicycles to the festival; a free bicycle valet service will be provided on Ocean Avenue right at the event gate.

This year’s music lineup features School of Rock, Brooks Herring, The Leafy Greens Band, Girlfriend Material, Leave It To Us, Nicole Carbzz with Big Stoke, Killbillies, East Harbor, and Spred The Dub.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to wear TurtleFest merchandise from previous years for a special raffle entry. Parking will be off‑site at Florida Power & Light, 700 Universe Blvd., with free shuttle buses running every 15 minutes. Cyclists can take advantage of free bicycle valet service at the event entrance on Ocean Avenue.

For more information, visit marinelife.org/turtlefest.

This article was produced in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence. All information has been reviewed and verified by WPTV staff in accordance with station editorial standards.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.