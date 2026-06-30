Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach offering sea turtle nesting season programs

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach is offering a variety of educational and interactive programs during peak sea turtle nesting season this summer.

The center said guests can participate in seasonal experiences through September, including guided Turtle Walks, the Hatchling Discovery Program, Hatchling Releases, Tidal Tots and Plastic Free July Community Action Day.

According to Loggerhead Marinelife Center, the programs are designed to give visitors an opportunity to learn more about sea turtle conservation along one of the world’s busiest sea turtle nesting beaches.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

The center’s Turtle Walk program allows participants to observe the nesting process while learning about sea turtle biology, conservation and ongoing research efforts. Educational demonstrations during the programs may include the use of red-light headlamps, amber lighting, night scopes and research tag scanning equipment.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center also said its education and research departments work together during nesting season to collect and analyze data related to nesting activity and hatchling success.

Sea turtle nesting season in Florida typically runs from March through October. Conservation groups continue encouraging beachgoers to turn off beachfront lighting at night, properly dispose of trash and avoid disturbing nesting turtles or hatchlings.

Marisa Marulli/Loggerhead Marinelife Center

The summer programs come as coastal communities across South Florida continue to see increased interest in environmental education and marine conservation experiences during the busy tourism season.

Registration information and program details are available through Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

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