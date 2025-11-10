Local youth take on rowing marathon challenge to raise $50K

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Since 2009, Vero Beach Rowing has been making waves — but this month, it’s all about pulling hard on the oars without ever leaving dry land.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon, the nonprofit’s young athletes will push their limits during the 2025 Erg-a-thon. The annual fundraising challenge has them rowing the distance of a marathon — 26.2 miles — on indoor rowing machines called “ergs.”

The goal? Raise $50,000 to support scholarships, equipment, travel, and training for the more than 60 middle and high schoolers in their youth program. Many of these rowers rely on financial assistance to cover costs, thanks to the generosity of donors and community partners such as the Children’s Services Advisory Committee of Indian River County, Quail Valley Charities, Wheels & Keels Foundation and the Indian River Community Foundation.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer the athletes on at The Toffey Rowing Center, 310 Acacia Road, Vero Beach.

Can’t make it in person? You can still support the cause by:



Donating online at verobeachrowing.org

Mailing a check to Vero Beach Rowing

Attending the event and donating on-site

Vero Beach Rowing’s mission goes beyond medals and regattas — it’s about creating opportunity and cultivating life skills for all ages in Indian River County.