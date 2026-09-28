Lake Worth Beach's Common Ground celebrates 20 years of creativity, community and connection

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — For some people, Common Ground Community Development is a place to learn music or explore the arts. For others, it's a business networking hub, a source of emotional support or even a second home. As the Lake Worth Beach nonprofit prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary, members say its greatest impact has been bringing people together.

Founded as a center for creativity and social entrepreneurship, Common Ground has spent two decades offering arts education, music lessons, community gatherings and business development opportunities, according to Founder and Executive Director Kelly Olive.

WATCH: Common Ground celebrates 20 years in Lake Worth Beach

Common Ground celebrates 20 years of impact in Lake Worth Beach

"Common Ground is all about creativity and social entrepreneurship," Olive said. "We're all about just everything creative, whether it's arts education, music lessons, all sorts of things."

The organization will celebrate its milestone with two anniversary events in October, including a community open house and the immersive storytelling gala "Once Upon an Impact."

Common Ground Common Ground 20th Anniversary Community Celebration.

Common Ground Common Ground's 20th Anniversary Gala is on Oct. 17.

Members describe Common Ground as a second home

For Director of Communications and Connections Krista Martinelli, Common Ground's impact is personal.

"It is like home," Martinelli said.

Members repeatedly described the organization as more than a nonprofit.

"Common Ground gave me a place to rebuild my life, my business and my nonprofit New Haiti," said James Toussaint, founder of New Haiti.

Business member Barbara Socher said the connections formed there have become an important part of her life.

"In many ways Common Ground is emotional support," Socher said. "I know that every Tuesday morning when I show up there's gonna be people that I'm looking forward to seeing."

She added, "We all belong here."

Supporting entrepreneurship and community growth

In addition to arts and educational programs, Common Ground has developed a strong business networking community.

"We do business networking every Tuesday morning," said Vincent Prescott, the nonprofit's director of social entrepreneurship. "We always believe if businesses succeed, then communities can succeed as well."

Business member Sheryl Wilk said the organization offers opportunities for people with a wide variety of interests.

"Common Ground to me is not just networking and friendship, but they have so many creative outlets," Wilk said. "It's something for everybody here and in the community."

Looking ahead to the next 20 years

Common Ground's anniversary celebration will include an Oct. 3 open house featuring food, performances, community activities and the organization's "Rid the Grid" fundraiser. A second event, the ticketed "Once Upon an Impact" storytelling gala, is scheduled for Oct. 17.

As the nonprofit marks its first 20 years, members say the organization's greatest achievement is the community it has created.

"Common Ground is family," community member Tanya said. "Common Ground is 20 years of having built this community as a place that's safe, fun and really a place for my grandkids to come and learn."

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