Lake Worth Beach to host 80-mile ocean paddle for Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — More than 100 paddlers will cross 80 miles of open Atlantic Ocean this June to raise awareness and funds for families living with cystic fibrosis in the annual Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis.

According to event founder Travis Suit, participants will launch from Bimini, Bahamas, at midnight on June 13, arriving at Lake Worth Beach after 12 to 16 hours of paddling. The endurance trek benefits the Piper’s Angels Foundation, which Suit established in honor of his daughter, Piper, diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age 4.

The crossing is part of a four-day schedule, beginning June 10, with arrivals and a poolside social at Bimini Cove. On Thursday, participants take part in a 4Ocean beach cleanup and a community buffet dinner. Friday brings a Paddle Out Rose Ceremony to honor cystic fibrosis warriors, followed by rest and safety checks before launch night.

Safety is paramount. All paddlers are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device, waterproof whistle, and reflective gear during dark hours, Suit said. GPS trackers provided by the event must be worn and active at all times, and mandatory safety meetings will be held.

The fundraiser expects participants from around the world. Paddlers must raise at least $2,000 for the cause, and crew or virtual participants have a $500 minimum. Final contributions are due July 31.

Suit, an avid paddler, was inspired to create the event after learning about the natural respiratory benefits of ocean salt air. The foundation has since grown to provide direct support for cystic fibrosis patients and families, connecting them with resources and community.

Why This Matters Now

Cystic fibrosis is a life-shortening genetic condition that affects the lungs and digestive system. High-profile community events like this one not only raise funds but also spotlight ongoing needs for research, treatment, and family support.

Spectators are invited to Lake Worth Beach on June 13 to cheer paddlers during a daylong beach celebration marking their arrival. More information, registration, and donation details are available at crossingforcysticfibrosis.com and pipersangels.org .

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