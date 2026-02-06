Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival returns for 32nd year, bigger and more colorful than ever

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The streets of downtown Lake Worth Beach will once again become a canvas for hundreds of artists later this month as the 32nd annual Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival returns Feb. 21–22.

The free, family-friendly event is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors over the two days, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., transforming asphalt into a vibrant, open-air museum. More than 800 artists, including 55 featured creators from across the U.S., will join 250 local artists, dozens of schools and organizations, and numerous non-profits for the largest festival of its kind in the world.

Street painting, a tradition dating back to 16th-century Italy, will come alive as artists use chalk to create elaborate works — both original designs and re-creations of classic masterpieces — on the pavement. Highlights include the Children’s Meadow, where young artists can try their hand at street painting, live music performed continuously throughout the weekend, and an array of food vendors offering local and international flavors.

Event organizers stress that the festival is not a competition, but a celebration of art.

“Everyone is a winner,” the City of Lake Worth Beach said.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Starting at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20, vehicle access will be restricted in the downtown festival zone through Sunday night at 10 p.m., when streets reopen.

GETTING THERE:

Limited free parking and paid lots will be available downtown. Visitors are encouraged to take Tri-Rail to the Lake Worth Beach station, where a $5 round-trip ticket includes a free shuttle to City Hall. Park & Ride service is also available from Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus, with free shuttles running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

PET POLICY: Pets are discouraged due to heat (what heat?) and crowd conditions. Service animals trained to assist people with disabilities are welcome.

Even if rain falls, the art — and the festival — goes on.

This story was produced in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence and edited by WPTV journalists.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.