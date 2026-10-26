LagoonFest brings free family fun to West Palm Beach waterfront

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest returns to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront Saturday with free boat tours, wildlife encounters, children's activities and opportunities to learn about the Lake Worth Lagoon.

The free festival runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. near the West Palm Beach GreenMarket. Benji Studt of Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management said the event is designed to help residents and visitors connect with the lagoon.

"It's all about connecting people with the lagoon," Studt said.

Shell hunts, wildlife and more at LagoonFest

Boat tours offer a closer look at the lagoon

Visitors can explore the Lake Worth Lagoon aboard the Hakuna Matata or through Aqua Adventure tours, according to Studt.

The boat tours provide a chance to experience the lagoon from the water while learning more about the natural area and the work being done around it.

Wildlife encounters and hands-on activities

Studt said participating organizations include the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary and Manatee Lagoon.

The festival will feature touch tanks, wildlife experiences and a live python capture demonstration from FWC.

Throughout the morning, families can also meet Laguna, the spotted eagle ray mascot representing Lake Worth Lagoon.

Shell hunts and fishing lessons for children

Studt said this year's children's zone includes a shell hunt, giveaways and calendars featuring work from local artists.

Volunteers from the West Palm Beach Fishing Foundation will teach children how to cast and fish. Participating children will also get to take home a rod and reel, according to Studt.

"The kids can come, and they can do a little shell hunt, look for their shell treasures," Studt said.

Why LagoonFest matters now

LagoonFest gives South Florida families a free way to spend time together while learning about a waterway that is part of Palm Beach County's environmental identity.

Its location also allows visitors to pair the festival with a stop at the nearby West Palm Beach GreenMarket. Studt said the variety of activities makes the event accessible to visitors with different interests.

"There's something for everybody at LagoonFest," Studt said. "It's going to be an awesome time."

LagoonFest takes place Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

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