Kravis Center Block Party returns to West Palm Beach with free music, arts and family fun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Live music, hands-on arts activities, wellness experiences and family-friendly entertainment will take over the Kravis Center campus when its annual Block Party returns Saturday, Oct. 17.

The free event runs from noon to 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and will feature performances, workshops and interactive experiences designed to connect the community through the arts.

WATCH: Kravis Center Block Party returns to West Palm Beach

Free Kravis Center Block Party brings music, arts and family fun to West Palm Beach

"It's gonna be an amazing day, rain or shine, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.," said Lawrence Kaplan, one of the event's grand marshals. "You should come. It's [going to] be extraordinary events, activities, kids' activities, and the music for all."

Live performances throughout the day

Music will be a major part of the celebration, with performances scheduled across the campus.

Among the performers is the Derek Mack Band, which will kick off the live entertainment.

"We're gonna be kicking off the festivities at 12:45, and it's gonna be live music all day long," said Derek Mack. "Me and my amazing band are going to put on a great show."

The lineup also includes regional and local artists spanning a variety of musical styles, along with appearances by cultural organizations from across Palm Beach County.

Interactive activities for all ages

Organizers say the Block Party is designed to encourage participation, not just observation.

Visitors will have opportunities to conduct musicians, explore instruments, participate in dance workshops, create crafts and enjoy family games throughout the day.

"We want to inspire the future Derek Macks," said Steven Sanders, another grand marshal for the event. "I think the way we do that is by getting kids to connect with the performing arts."

Sanders said children will have an opportunity to experience activities they might not normally encounter.

"Get your child to experience conducting a symphony themselves, or decorate a magic wand and go and dance with real ballerinas," he said.

The family-focused programming includes activities hosted by Ballet Palm Beach, Palm Beach Opera, Palm Beach Symphony and other community arts partners.

From an instrument petting zoo to Floor Is Lava

One of the unique attractions returning this year is the instrument petting zoo, where visitors can get hands-on experience with musical instruments.

"The symphony's going to have its instrument petting zoo," said Bernie Pino, programming and rentals manager for the Kravis Center, while previewing the activities. "There's lots of things happening all day for kids of all ages, families, and adults too."

Families can also enjoy crafts, games and interactive experiences hosted by community partners, including Rhythm & Hues.

"We have kids' games, arts and music on the second floor from 12 to 5, so come be happy with us, and we'll see you there," said Courtney Valle of Rhythm & Hues.

New sound healing experience joins the event

A new addition to this year's Block Party is "The RESET," an immersive sound healing experience led by Chicago-based artist Davin Youngs.

Participants are encouraged to bring yoga mats, blankets and pillows for the experience.

"Bring your yoga mats, blankets and pillows and enjoy a sound healing experience," said Oscar Quesada, the Kravis Center's senior director of programming.

The wellness-focused event expands the Block Party's offerings beyond music and performance, giving attendees another way to engage with the arts.

As families continue searching for affordable activities in South Florida, organizers hope the free event encourages more people to experience local arts organizations, discover new interests and connect with their community.

The Kravis Center Block Party takes place Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 8 p.m. at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in downtown West Palm Beach. Admission and parking are free.

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