Kravis Center announces its 2026-2027 Broadway season lineup in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — From timeless favorites to buzzy new arrivals straight from Broadway, the 2026–2027 Kravis On Broadway season has something for every theater lover.

The 8-Show Subscription Series Includes:



Dirty Dancing: The Musical (Oct 28–Nov 1, 2026) – Relive the romance and music that defined a generation.

Monty Python’s Spamalot (Nov 10–15, 2026) – Comedy chaos, killer rabbits, flying cows, and catchy tunes.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Dec 22–27, 2026) – Holiday tradition brought to life.

The Great Gatsby (Jan 6–10, 2027) – A roaring party packed with jazz, longing, and elegance.

The Sound of Music (Feb 16–21, 2027) – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved tale of family and courage.

BOOP!® The Musical (April 6–11, 2027) – Betty Boop’s colorful new adventure on stage.

Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen (April 20–25, 2027) – Music, movement, and coming-of-age inspired by the Grammy winner’s life.

Oh, Mary! (May 11–16, 2027) – A comedic and unfiltered take on Mary Todd Lincoln

And all of those come with a subscription to the 8 Kravis on Broadway season and they get first dibs on three additional shows coming, including The Bodyguard, SIX, and Jersey Boys.

Special Engagements:



The Bodyguard (Nov 27–29, 2026) – Romance, suspense, and Whitney Houston’s unforgettable hits.

SIX (March 9–14, 2027) – Henry VIII’s queens remix history with pop star energy.

Jersey Boys (June 1–6, 2027) – The story and songs of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Tickets & Subscription Info:

Renewals for current subscribers open March 31 at noon.

New subscriptions go on sale April 20.

Packages range from $328–$1,050 depending on series and seat selection.

Subscribers enjoy guaranteed seating, free exchanges, and priority ticket access.

For full details and to subscribe, visit kravis.org/broadway or call 561‑832‑7469.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.