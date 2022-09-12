Kravis celebrating National Dance Day with free festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, there is a free dancing event at the Kravis Center for National Dance Day.

Learn new steps, enjoy mini performances by local dance companies and experience an array of dance workshops and demonstrations in everything from Salsa, Hip Hop, and African and Calypso Indian Fusion, to Ballet, Broadway Tap and more. The event happening on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6:30 p.m.

The schedule of events at the Kravis Center are as follows:

· 11 a.m. – Doors Open/Community Marketplace – Weiner Banquet Center and Harris Pre-Function Hall

o Sign-up for workshops (as space permits), meet our local dance companies to learn about their upcoming programs visit the TikTok Creation Station, and more!

· 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Dance Through the Decades with DJ Rumble! – Jerry & Dr. Barbara Golden Walkway

o DJ Rumble will play retro classics, pop hits, hip hop, rock, reggae, house to whatever moves the crowd, and they can feel and fall in love with music the way he did. It’s all in his unique ability to connect to, unite, and electrify everyone, everywhere through sound. Rhythm is a universal language we can all understand no matter where we may be.”

· 12 – 12:20 p.m. – Group Activity: Opening Session & Group Warm Up – Gimelstob Ballroom

o Sean’s Dance Factory was founded in 2003 in West Palm Beach by Sean Green, with the vision that all children deserve a bright future. The principles that characterize its design, build a foundation of character and self-esteem that will allow each child to rise to the top. Sean’s Dance Factory seeks to level the playing field by providing scholarships to underprivileged children, so they can put their dreams on a path of action. Sean Green is an internationally known choreographer who has traveled worldwide to share his knowledge of dance through workshops.

· 12:30 – 1 p.m. – Performance from Miami City Ballet – Rinker Playhouse

o Miami City Ballet (MCB) is led by Artistic Director Lourdes, Cuban-born and raised in Miami. She is celebrating her 10th season leading the company. Up until this year, Lourdes was the only female to lead a nationally ranked, Top 10 ballet company. Palm Beach has been a longtime and generous supporter of MCB and we are greater and stronger because of the endearing support of many in the Palm Beaches.

· 1 – 1:15 p.m. – Pop-Up: Dreyfoos School of the Arts Hip Hop and Street Dance Team – Jerry & Dr. Barbara Golden Walkway

o Dreyfoos School of the Arts Dance majors will present a student choreographed hip hop piece to celebrate dance.

· 1:15 – 2 p.m. – Workshop: Calypso Indian Fusion Dance – Gimelstob Ballroom

o Reshma Murray is an Indian Classical Dancer based here in West Palm Beach. Born and raised on the beautiful Caribbean Island of Trinidad and Tobago. Over many generations in Trinidad and Tobago there has been a fusion of African and Indian culture, food, music and dance. Today's workshop will bring a sample of Indian and Calypso music and dance movements which has spread throughout the Caribbean as Soca. It is now the premier style of the Caribbean Carnival events and receiving worldwide recognition.

· 1:15 – 2 p.m. – Workshop: Advanced Ballet – Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

o Steven Caras will offer a fast-paced advanced ballet class, inspired by the teachings of his mentor, George Balanchine, plus other instructors of note including David Howard, Stanley Williams and Finis Jhung.

· 1:30 – 2 p.m. – Performance by Fred Astaire Dance Studio – Persson Hall

o Learn how to ballroom dance with Fred Astaire Dance Studio in West Palm Beach! They offer a full range of ballroom, Latin and social dance lessons for all couples and singles. From the novice to the experienced dancer – all are welcome for a dance demonstration and group lesson. No partner necessary!

· 2 – 2:15 p.m. – Pop-Up: Bak Middle School of the Arts Star Step Team – Jerry & Dr. Barbara Golden Walkway

o Members of the Bak Middle School of the Arts Step Team present a lively performance under the direction of coach Shakendra Moorer. Step is a combination of rhythm, beat and dancing. It arose from African American culture and started with fraternities and sororities in black colleges.

· 2:15 – 3 p.m. – Workshop: Contemporary African Dance – Gimelstob Ballroom

o From taking center stage as an actor, dancer or singer to working behind the scenes as a designer, creative installer or choreographer, Vanya Allen, a South Florida born artist and architecture student is known for bringing a wealth of creativity and dedication to her work.

· 2:15 – 3 p.m. – Workshop: Fosse Jazz Theater Dance – Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

o Learn proper technique, terminology, and choreography from a former Rockette and Broadway dancer. Ashley Bachner starred in "Fosse" on Broadway, and its first national tour; and "Fosse" on the Great Performances on PBS.

· 2:30 – 3 p.m. – Performance: Ballet Palm Beach – Rinker Playhouse

o Colleen Smith- Founding Artistic & Executive Director

Ballet Palm Beach is the professional ballet company of Palm Beach County. They create and present unique and meaningful performances, outreach programs and training experiences. These artistic activities add to the cultural richness of our community. The mission of Ballet Palm Beach is to inspire and impact people through the timeless and evolving art of ballet.

· 3:15 – 4 p.m. – Group Activity: Learn the Official National Dance Day Routine – Gimelstob Ballroom

o Learn the official National Dance Day routine led by Tiffany Maher, female runner-up from Season 9 of the hit TV show “So You Think You Can Dance” and TikTok dance influencer! In addition to her many TV and award show appearances, Tiffany has worked with some of today’s most popular artists including Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, Charlie Puth and more!

· 4 – 4:15 p.m. – Pop-Up: The Broadway Artists Intensive & Dreyfoos School of the Arts Tap Dancers – Jerry & Dr. Barbara Golden Walkway

o Musical Theatre students from Dreyfoos School of the Arts and The Broadway Artists Intensive, Nicci Clilvio and Sammy Peitz, perform a Broadway-style tap duet.

· 4:15 – 5 p.m. – Workshop: Hip Hop – Gimelstob Ballroom

o KDTHEKINGG of Ascension 33 Dance Studio leads participants in a high-energy Hip Hop combination that will get your heart pumping.

· 4:15 – 5 p.m. – Workshop: French Method Ballet – Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

o Jean-Hugues Feray, former professional international ballet dancer, trained at the Paris Opera Ballet School and National Conservatory of Paris, France. This International master teacher and founder and director of Paris Ballet will lead a beginning ballet class in the French method.

· 4:30 – 5 p.m. – Performance: Demetrius Klein Dance Company – Persson Hall

o DKDC/DIY Projects is a collective of dance and movement artists committed to the creative process and to producing dance works of uncompromising artistic integrity in a variety of traditional and non-traditional settings.

· 5:15 – 6 p.m. Workshop: “Be You” Silent Disco Guided Experience – The Kravis Family Plaza

o Welcome to a portal of self-expression and creativity! Be You Disco silent disco experiences are immersive lightly guided dance experiences led by Carolina Panoff that connect you more deeply to yourself, your environment, and your community. This heart-opening dance experience bridges the gap between people using the power of music and dance. This is a soulful silent disco that promotes fun, self-expression, wellness, and a sense of belonging. Come as you are, let your authentic expression be set free, and be you!

· 5:15 – 6 p.m. – Workshop: Broadway Tap – Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

o In her Broadway Tap class, Amy Carroll introduces the fundamental vocabulary and rhythmic patterns that form the basics of tap dance. Beginning-level students soon find they can respond rhythmically to Broadway-style songs, as though interacting with the musical instruments.

· 5:30 – 6 p.m. – Performance: Ballet Florida – Rinker Playhouse

o Ballet Florida is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in the heart of the Palm Beaches. Divided into three parts, they make dance accessible to everyone. Dance education taught by world renowned teachers at The Academy of Ballet Florida, performances and artistic development incubated by dancers of The Professional Company, and momentous Community Outreach and scholarship programs allow us to reach our widest possible audience.

· 6 – 6:30 p.m. – Pop-Up: Dancecrush Salsa Demonstration – Dreyfoos Hall Lobby

o Led by Javier LaTorre

