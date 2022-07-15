Watch Now
Jurassic Camp is 'dino'mite' at Mall at Wellington Green

Punch up your kid's summer camp game
Jurassic Camp is running at the Palm Beach natural Museum of Natural History through Aug. 5. The experience is inside the Mall at Wellington Green.
dinos.png
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 11:49:56-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Jurassic Camp is running at the Palm Beach natural Museum of Natural History through Aug. 5. inside the Mall at Wellington Green.

The camp is for kids ages five and older. The hands-on STEM experiences will have young campers learning how to be paleontologists, geologists and archaeologists.

Activities include learning, games, learning about Ice Age fossils and Native American artifacts and taking selfies with a 68-million-year-old Triceratops named "Cheryll."

WATCH BELOW:

About that $68 million triceratops at Mall at Wellington Green

Camp registration is $30, and weekly fees are $250. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can sign up at pbmnh.org.

Palm Beach Museum of Natural History
Mall at Wellington Green
10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 172.
Wellington, FL 33411

