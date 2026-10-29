Jupiter's Heart & Harvest market puts local food, artists in the spotlight

JUPITER, Fla. — Local food makers, artists and community organizations are getting a new waterfront showcase in Jupiter as Charlie & Joe's at Love Street launches a series of events designed to support local vendors and bring families together.

The first Heart & Harvest market is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, beginning at 11 a.m. at Love Street in Jupiter.

Jupiter’s Heart & Harvest market showcases local food and artists

Lucky Shuck Executive Chef John Daly told WPTV the event is focused on supporting the people who live and work in the community.

"It's all about supporting local, our local vendors, our local fishermen," Daly said during WPTV’s Shining A Light. "[It's a] good way to bring out the family, enjoy the outdoors, and come get a bite to eat."

Schedule of Events

• Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Taste of the Inlet – Heart & Harvest (green market)

• Sunday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Art in the Heart – Holiday Edition

• Sunday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Taste of the Inlet – Christmas Market at Love Street

Jupiter baker brings Seaside Sourdough to Heart & Harvest

Among the vendors participating is Danielle Sarette of Seaside Sourdough.

Sarette makes sourdough products from her home in Jupiter Farms and told WPTV that her children have become part of the family baking experience.

"My children love to come out with us to the vendors [to] the markets and be able to experience the joy that I have with [baking], and as well as baking with me," Sarette said. "(My kids) help me with the bread, the bagels, focaccia, everything that we make from scratch."

Sarette also told WPTV that Seaside Sourdough recently launched a website, Seaside Sourdough.

The Arc of Palm Beach County showcases artists

The market-style setting also provides a platform for The Arc of Palm Beach County's artisan program.

Sean Stickley, the organization’s artisan program manager, showed WPTV artwork designed and assembled with adults participating in the program.

"Everything here is designed and put together with our adults, and they will get a commission check," Stickley said.

The artwork provides another way for shoppers to support people in the community while looking for gifts ahead of the holidays.

Stickley invited visitors to see the work in person, adding, "Hopefully you'll come out and see us and buy some stuff for Christmas or the holidays."

More community events coming to Love Street

Heart & Harvest is part of the larger "Events in the Heart" series at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street.

According to event organizers, the series is built around four themes: Taste of the Inlet, Art in the Heart, Wellness in the Heart and Music in the Heart.

The programming is intended to bring food, art, fitness and entertainment to the waterfront while giving local vendors and community groups opportunities to connect with visitors.

That local connection is particularly timely heading into the holidays, when markets such as Heart & Harvest can introduce shoppers to small businesses and local artists while giving families another reason to spend time together outdoors.

Heart & Harvest is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street, 1116 Love St. in Jupiter.

The broader Events in the Heart series is free and open to the community, although organizers say some individual activities and experiences may require advance registration and an additional fee.

More information about upcoming events is available on the Love Street events page.

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