Jupiter’s Feast of Little Italy turns 25 with food, music and cheesy record attempt

JUPITER, Fla. — Italian food, live music and family traditions return to Abacoa Town Center this weekend as the Galbani Feast of Little Italy celebrates its 25th anniversary Nov. 6-8 with three days of festivities and free admission, according to organizers.

The festival runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

This year's milestone celebration includes Italian food, cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, family activities and an unusual attempt to make festival history using string cheese.

Italian favorites fill Abacoa

Food is at the heart of the weekend.

Festival organizers say guests can expect Italian-American favorites including pasta, sausage and peppers, Neapolitan pizza, zeppole, cannoli and gelato.

The Galbani Cooking Stage will feature demonstrations throughout the weekend, giving festivalgoers a chance to watch chefs prepare dishes and pick up cooking tips.

The published lineup includes Anthony Acampa, Sicilian Oven Chef Andrew, Galbani Chef Marco Sciortino (with special guest Joe Gannascoli from The Sopranos), Cooking with Vinny, Nina's Fresh Bakery and Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori. Voga wine seminars are also scheduled during the weekend.

Can Jupiter make string-cheese history?

Saturday brings one of the festival's most unusual attractions.

At 4 p.m., organizers are inviting festivalgoers to participate in an event billed as “Let's Make Italian Festival History!” The goal is to bring people together to simultaneously string string cheese.

The public is encouraged to participate, turning a familiar snack into one of the quirkiest moments of the festival's 25th anniversary.

Live music all weekend

The 25th anniversary celebration also brings three days of live entertainment to Abacoa.

Friday's schedule includes Angelo Venuto before The Studio 54 Band takes the main stage at 8 p.m.

Saturday's lineup includes Daniela Martino at 3 p.m., with Frank Stallone headlining at 8 p.m.

Sunday's performers include James Valenti and Franco Corso. The weekend also features DJs, dance performances and additional musical acts.

Festival gives families a chance to give back

The weekend is about more than food and entertainment.

Little Smiles is kicking off its holiday toy drive at the festival. The nonprofit is asking guests to stop by its tent with a new, unwrapped toy to help children in need.

Families will also find activities for children throughout the festival, adding another option for parents looking for something to do together in Jupiter this weekend.

The combination of a free community festival, a milestone anniversary and opportunities to give back gives Palm Beach County families a timely way to spend the weekend while celebrating a tradition that has grown over 25 years.

What to know before you go

The Galbani Feast of Little Italy takes place Nov. 6-8 at Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter.

Friday: 4-10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

General admission is free. Organizers also offer separately priced VIP experiences.

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