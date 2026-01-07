Jupiter to host free waterfront watch party for Mach 1 Salute to Service Air Show

JUPITER, Fla. — The inaugural Mach 1 Salute to Service Air Show will take flight Sunday, Jan. 11, offering a high-energy afternoon of aerobatics, live music and community celebration in honor of veterans, active military, first responders and America’s 250th birthday (1776).

The air show runs from noon to 5 p.m and will be visible from Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street, where the public is invited to enjoy a free waterfront watch party featuring lawn games, live music and front-row views of the action over Jupiter Inlet.

Scheduled performances include aerobatic maneuvers by an Extra EA 300 piloted by Doug Litton, along with Aero L-39 Albatross jet fighters flown by Scott Farnsworth and Artur Kielak.

Dining options will be available throughout the property. Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse will offer Southern-style barbecue plates for $25, while The Beacon will remain open all day with its full menu and exclusive seating during the air show. Children 12 and under may eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Topside’s VIP experience is sold out.

A portion of proceeds from The Beacon, Topside and Lucky Shuck will benefit the Warriors Choice Foundatio and the Saddle and Sea Foundation, a nonprofit founded by first responders, active military members and veterans. The Saddle and Sea Foundation focuses on building resilience and purpose through nature-based programs, including equine-assisted learning and Blue Mind therapy.

As a show of appreciation, veterans, active military members and first responders may pick up a 15% discount card valid for one year at Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street.

Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street is a waterfront destination founded by longtime friends Charles Modica and Joe Namath and managed by Lessing’s Hospitality Group. The property includes The Beacon, Topside at the Beacon and Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse and is located at 1116 Love St., Jupiter.

More information, including VIP ticket details, is available at lovestreetjupiter.com.

AI Usage Disclaimer: Portions of this article were assisted by AI for formatting and clarity. All editorial content is reviewed and approved by WPTV staff to ensure accuracy and adherence to our journalism standards

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.