Jupiter Medical Center showcases high-tech nursing simulation lab during Nurses Week

JUPITER, Fla. — In celebration of Nurses Week, Jupiter Medical Center is shining a light on its state-of-the-art Simulation Lab — a hands-on training hub designed to prepare and support nurses at every stage of their careers.

Housed in the medical center’s new five-story, 92-bed Patient Care Tower, the Simulation Lab features three realistic patient rooms modeled after the hospital’s own medical/surgical, critical care/cardiac, and obstetrics/NICU units.

The lab plays an essential role in Jupiter Medical Center’s Novice Nurse Program, which pairs first-time nursing graduates with education teams for a full year of guided training. The program aims to build confidence, sharpen skills, and promote professional growth — incorporating lessons on work-life balance, ethics, and the latest medical protocols.

Hospital leaders say the Simulation Lab not only benefits new nurses but also provides experienced team members with opportunities to refresh and expand their abilities. The facility allows for realistic practice scenarios, including mock emergencies, labor and delivery simulations, and neonatal care exercises.

For more details on Jupiter Medical Center’s nursing programs, visit jupitermed.com .

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