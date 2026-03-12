Jupiter Irish Fest brings free food, music, culture to Abacoa Town Center this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — The luck of the Irish is taking over Jupiter this weekend as the 6th Annual Jupiter Irish Fest returns to Abacoa Town Center — and for the first time ever, admission is absolutely free.

The two-day celebration will run Saturday, March 14 (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and Sunday, March 15 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.), filling Main Street with authentic Irish food, drinks, live music, dancing, and family-friendly entertainment.

Founded by a Dublin native and Tequesta Fire Capt. David McGovern, the festival’s mission is to celebrate and preserve Irish heritage while giving back to the community.

Proceeds from raffles will support four local charities:

Southeast Florida Honor Flight – raffle for a trip to Ireland

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund – 50/50 raffle proceeds

Firefighters on a Mission – Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research

Rise FC – Jupiter-based soccer club

Visitors can expect:



Traditional Irish bands and dancers

Kids' activities, games, and cultural displays

The "Split the G" pint-pouring challenge

Raffle drawings on Sunday afternoon at the Main Stage



Food & Drinks

The festival's drink menu is stacked with Irish favorites and creative cocktails, including Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, Jameson, Cairlinn Bay whiskey, Irish coffee, Baileys, and refreshing vodka seltzers. Specialty non-alcoholic options like “No Days Off” water will also be available.

Rules & Tips for festival goers:



No coolers allowed

Lawn chairs encouraged for watching performances

Event is clear bag only (bags larger than your palm must be transparent)

Kids 12 and under get in free with a parent

Alcohol sales require valid ID (21+)

Restrooms available throughout the festival site

Location & Parking

Abacoa Town Center is located at 1267 Main St., Jupiter, FL 33458. From I‑95, take Exit 83 (Donald Ross Road), head east ¼ mile, turn left on Parkside Drive, then right on University Boulevard. Parking is available at Roger Dean Stadium lots and Town Center garages on University Blvd and Edna Hibel Way.

