Junior League of Boca Raton honors women making a difference with annual luncheon

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Junior League of Boca Raton is gearing up for the 38th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon, recognizing women whose selfless service is making a meaningful impact across Palm Beach County and Northern Broward.

The luncheon, set for Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at the iconic Boca Raton resort and private club, brings together nonprofit organizations, community leaders, and supporters to honor outstanding female volunteers for their dedication and expertise.

This year’s event will feature a runway fashion show by The Boca Raton, raffle baskets, an auction, and heartfelt stories from nominees. Carrie Rubin serves as honorary chair, with Namrata Israni and Racheal Petullo as co-chairs. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Boca Raton, funding programs that improve the lives of women, children, and families in the area.

Event Details:



What: 38th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon

When: Friday, Nov. 21 — 10:00 a.m.

Where: The Boca Raton, 501 East Camino Real

Tickets/Raffle/Auction: wvoy25.givesmart.com

