'It’s showtime': 'Beetlejuice' the musical now playing at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s showtime in West Palm Beach! From wigs gone rogue to audience laughter echoing through the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, "Beetlejuice" the musical has landed at the Kravis Center.

Running June 2 through June 7, the Broadway hit brings its spooky humor, over-the-top visuals, and heartwarming moments to Palm Beach County. Actor Ryan Stajmiger steps into the iconic striped suit to play the mischievous demon beloved from Tim Burton’s 1988 film.

“I’ve loved the movie since I was a kid. I’m a huge Tim Burton fan, and you know, Michael Keaton’s performance is so iconic,” Stajmiger told WPTV’s T.A. Walker. “He’s only in the movie for 15 minutes, but it’s like lasted forever.”

The musical follows Lydia Deetz — a “strange and unusual” teen — whose life changes after meeting two recently deceased neighbors and a demon with a flair for trouble. Stajmiger says one of his favorite parts is laughing with the audience.

“I get to break the fourth wall a lot, so I get to communicate directly to the audience and share some moments with them. That’s my favorite part of theater,” he explained. “That can go awry too.”

Very early in the run, Stajmiger says, he experienced one of those unexpected moments.

“I have a wig change on stage that I’m wearing two wigs... The second wig came off with the first wig, so I was bald for an entire scene, and I got to play with that a little bit, and got to experience everyone seeing me for the first time and not knowing that I am bald.”

Why This Matters Now

The Kravis Center continues to draw major Broadway productions, offering Palm Beach County residents big-stage experiences and boosting the region as a cultural destination.

Performances include 7:30 p.m. shows on June 3 and June 4, 8 p.m. on June 5, matinee and evening performances on June 6, and a closing matinee on June 7. Tickets start at $34.50, and the safest and most secure way to get them is to buy directly at kravis.org . The show is recommended for ages 13 and up, with parental discretion advised.

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