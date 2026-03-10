Inside the Boca Raton nonprofit working to stop military suicides and heal veterans

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A wellness center is tucked away in Boca Raton, where a team of dedicated professionals is working to save lives — one veteran at a time.

The Grey Team, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is on a mission to reduce and eliminate military suicides by addressing the invisible wounds of war.

Founded by decorated U.S. Army veteran Cary Reichbach, the group provides comprehensive health and wellness programs for active-duty soldiers and military veterans.

Their approach goes far beyond traditional counseling, blending physical fitness, advanced therapies, and community support to heal trauma, chronic pain, isolation, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries.

Inside their headquarters, veterans have access to:



One-on-one personal training tailored to their recovery needs

Infrared detoxification

Low-level laser therapy for pain relief

Electromagnetic therapy

Acupuncture sessions

3D body scanning

Cold water immersion

Hyperbaric oxygen treatments

Brain boost therapy

Safe spaces designed for connection and camaraderie

Grey Team’s staff includes military veterans who have gone through the program themselves, creating a peer-based environment where trust and understanding thrive.



Upcoming Event: “They Are Not Bulletproof”

On April 11, Grey Team will host a 'Casino Royale'-inspired gala at The Boca Raton Resort to raise funds for their programs. The evening promises 007-style sophistication, Monte Carlo glamour, luxury games, and bold patriotism — all in service of our nation’s heroes. The gala’s emcee is WPTV's Mike Trim.

Date: April 11, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Boca Raton Resort

Website: theyarenotbulletproof.com

How You Can Help

If you know a veteran in crisis or want to support Grey Team’s mission, visit greyteam.org for more information, volunteer opportunities, and donation details.

