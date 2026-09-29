IGNITE uses grilling to spark stronger bonds between fathers, sons and mentors

LAKE PARK, Fla. — I visited Love, Hope & Healing Inc. to learn more about IGNITE: The Father & Son Grill Challenge, an event built around mentoring, communication and creating stronger relationships between young men and the adults who support them.

While the event includes grilling and friendly competition, organizers say the larger goal is helping fathers, sons, mentors and mentees spend meaningful time together.

West Palm Beach IGNITE builds bonds through grilling

"We will have what we call the Fire Circle, where we will have a therapist-led session, and we're talking about some of these conversations that fathers and sons need to have, but rarely have and don't know how to have," said Donte Bates, co-founder and executive director of Love, Hope & Healing Inc. "So we're creating that space for them to actually talk about it."

Yolanda Bates, CEO of Love, Hope & Healing Inc., said events like IGNITE help strengthen relationships that can have a lasting impact on young people.

"Fathers and sons, they need to create these bonds where these young men can have these experiences and the leadership and mentorship as they grow," she said.

One of the organizations supporting the effort is United Way of Palm Beach County. Gwynette Williams, vice president of mentoring, said relationship-building is at the heart of the organization's mission.

"It's important to make sure that we are building relationships between adults and young people all over Palm Beach County," Williams said. "That's really what we do all day long."

Williams also summed up one of the event's unique attractions with a smile.

"You can't go wrong with men and meat," she said.

Mentor Bruce Lewis said his involvement is rooted in helping young men see a positive path forward.

"It's serving as a positive role model for the young African American males who really need that, giving them a good pathway to success," Lewis said. "I look forward to helping them build their futures."

His mentee, Nate, said he's excited about both the experience and the opportunity to grow.

"I'm looking forward to making friends and having a better bond," he said.

The event's presenting partner, Lowe's Home Improvement, is providing a grill and supplies for participating teams.

"We're in the community, and we're for the community," said David Territo, a Lowe's store manager.

ABOUT IGNITE: THE FATHER & SON GRILL CHALLENGE

On Oct. 17, dozens of fathers, father figures, mentors, sons and mentees will gather at Gaines Park Recreation Center in West Palm Beach for IGNITE: The Father & Son Grill Challenge. Organized by Love, Hope & Healing Inc. and supported by Lowe's Home Improvement, the event uses grilling as a way to bring people together, creating opportunities for mentorship, teamwork and meaningful conversations. Along with a hands-on grill challenge, participants will take part in "The Fire Circle," a therapist-led discussion designed to help fathers and sons talk about topics that often go unspoken, from communication and accountability to emotional wellness and support systems. SIGN UP HERE.

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