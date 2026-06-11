Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Thrift Stores boost animal care during shelter renovations

STUART, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is using its two thrift stores to keep animal care going strong during a major renovation of its shelter in Stuart, according to spokesperson Sarah Fisher.

The nonprofit began construction on its adoption, customer service, and intake areas earlier this year, temporarily shifting many of its cats to store locations, Fisher said Thursday.

“With our shelter cages unavailable, the stores have become a lifeline for our animals,” she explained.

Thrift stores stock unique goods and pets

Senior Manager Kelly Ellis said shoppers can now find not only unique items for sale but also adoptable cats at both thrift stores.

“Every treasure you find here helps provide for our animals,” Ellis noted, adding that donations of gently used goods are welcome.

Fostering needs grow during renovations

The organization is currently seeking temporary foster homes for other animals while construction continues.

Why this matters now

Animal shelters nationwide face challenges when buildings undergo upgrades, but the Treasure Coast’s solution offers a creative way to keep community connection alive — bringing adoptable pets into everyday spaces. It shows how local support can sustain both physical improvements and ongoing animal care.

The Humane Society’s thrift stores are located at 3302 SE Federal Highway in Stuart and elsewhere in Martin County. Store hours and donation guidelines are available at hstc1.org .

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