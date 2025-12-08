How a small act sparked a tradition: Jupiter's Edna W. Runner Education Center

JUPITER, Fla. — Every December, the Edna W. Runner Education Center transforms into a holiday wonderland where local students experience the pure joy of giving — many for the very first time.

Years ago, a young student quietly took a small item from Ms. Runner's desk, hoping to give his teacher a gift like the other kids in class. Instead of punishing the boy, Ms. Runner saw an opportunity to teach an even bigger lesson — that giving can be more fulfilling than receiving. That moment planted the seed for what would become the Holiday Shop-a-thon, a tradition now deeply woven into the Jupiter community.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, the nonprofit will open its doors for its Annual Holiday Shop-a-thon, giving more than 160 students the chance to “shop” from tables piled high with donated gifts. The items — provided by generous community members — range from toys for children to thoughtful presents for teens and adults.

The event's impact stretches far beyond the students. After the shopping days are finished, the center will donate remaining gifts to the local community, benefiting an estimated total of more than 400 families this season.

Holiday Shop-a-thon Schedule:



Wednesday, Dec. 10: Volunteers shop with children

Thursday, Dec. 11: Volunteers wrap gifts

Friday, Dec. 12: Santa visits, followed by a volunteer celebration

Organizers hope this year's event inspires more community involvement, especially through the Education Center’s Adopt a Family program, which provides much-needed clothing and school supplies throughout the year.

For more information on donating or volunteering, visit ewrunnerctr.org.

