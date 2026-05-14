Historic Sunset Lounge brings jazz, soul, and history to West Palm Beach community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach's Historic Northwest District has reopened after a long-awaited revitalization, marking its 100th year as a cornerstone of jazz, soul, and community pride. The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the City of West Palm Beach worked together to preserve the venue’s storied past while creating a world-class cultural hub.

A century of music history

Originally built in the 1920s, the Sunset Lounge rose to fame in the 1940s and 1950s as a premier venue for African American artists barred from mainstream spaces during segregation. Legends like Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong performed here, creating a rich musical legacy still celebrated today.

Modern revitalization, historic charm

According to Dr. Alisha Winn, applied anthropologist with the WPB CRA, the restoration included a two-story expansion with a restaurant, rooftop bar, and state-of-the-art event space — all while maintaining the lounge’s original jazz-era character. Design and construction partners included Gast Construction Group, acclaimed interior design firm V Starr led by Venus Williams, REG Architects, Song & Associates, Inc., and Cooper Construction.

Soul in the City takes center stage

The lounge is now home to the Soul in the City Jazz Experience, produced by the City’s Community Events Division. The season’s final performance is set for Wednesday, May 20, featuring powerful vocalist Allison Nash with Alejandro Arenas, Patrick Bettison, Fernando Cruz, and Mark Griffith. The main concert runs 7-9 p.m., preceded by a ticketed dinner and live music downstairs with SandyJames Fine Food & Production from 5-7 p.m.

Why this matters now

The revival of the Sunset Lounge represents more than just restoring a building — it’s about connecting generations through music, culture, and community. As Mayor Keith A. James said during the reopening celebration, “The diversity of the crowd is a testament to what this historic venue has always represented: a place that brings people from every corner of our community together.”

Event details

To reserve pre-show dinner tickets, email events@wpb.org . For more information and concert tickets, visit wpb.org/events .

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