Gulfstream Goodwill and TooJay's Deli partner to teach dessert skills to chefs with disabilities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cake decorating room at TooJay’s Deli headquarters is filled with the smell of chocolate, the sound of laughter, and the sight of frosting flying as students from Gulfstream Goodwill’s Good Grub Program learn new dessert skills — thanks to a sweet partnership with the Florida-based deli chain.

Sweet Partnership: Gulfstream Goodwill’s Good Grub students learn cake decorating from TooJay’s Deli pros

The Good Grub Program is part of Gulfstream Goodwill’s Career Academy of the Palm Beaches, a training initiative designed to prepare aspiring chefs with intellectual and developmental disabilities for careers in the culinary world. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Kevin Bell, students get hands-on experience in food preparation, menu creation, catering, and service.

TooJay’s Deli — known for its New York-style fare, expansive menu of 140+ dishes, and in-house bakery — recently opened its kitchen doors to Good Grub students. Lead Decorator Felicia Griffin taught them how to bake and decorate chocolate cakes during their first session. The group’s efforts resulted in thirteen beautiful cakes, which were then served to homeless individuals back at Goodwill.

TooJay’s CEO Joe DiGangi says the collaboration will continue, bringing students back to the bakery every few months for new training sessions.

The Good Grub Program also operates a food truck and caters events, with each meal prepared contributing to a student’s culinary education.

For more information on the Good Grub Program, visit goggi.org/good-grub.

Learn more about TooJay’s Deli at toojays.com.



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