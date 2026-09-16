Guaca Go restaurant opens new Royal Palm Beach location on National Guacamole Day

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Guaca Go has officially expanded west with the opening of its new Royal Palm Beach restaurant on National Guacamole Day.

The South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant opened Wednesday at 10101 Southern Blvd., Unit 190, marking the fourth Palm Beach County location for the growing Florida Fresh-Mex brand. According to Guaca Go, franchisees Fab Nunez and Jessie Sequeira locally own and operate the new restaurant, which also opened the company's Tequesta location earlier this year.

Guaca Go celebrates grand opening in Royal Palm Beach

The restaurant will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, offering $5 bowls from noon to 3 p.m. as part of the grand opening celebration.

Guaca Go said the Royal Palm Beach expansion brings the brand farther west into communities including Royal Palm Beach and Wellington as the company continues growing across Palm Beach County.

The restaurant specializes in customizable bowls, burritos and salads centered around guacamole made fresh to order in front of customers. Guaca Go said its menu includes gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and seed-oil-free options.

"Our shift lead ties an apron on him and walks him down the line building a Build-Your-Own bowl start to finish," the company said in describing one of the demonstrations featured during WPTV's "Shining A Light" broadcast.

The company was founded in 2017 by Carson and Amber Bennett as a roadside guacamole stand in the Florida Keys before expanding into brick-and-mortar restaurants in Palm Beach County.

In addition to Wednesday’s grand opening promotions, Guaca Go planned two additional community-focused events:

Thursday, Sept. 17: Giveback Day benefiting Roots and Wings, with $1 from every bowl, burrito or salad donated to the literacy nonprofit.

Friday, Sept. 18: Community Appreciation Day featuring 50% discounts for first responders, nurses, teachers and students.

According to Guaca Go, Roots and Wings provides free literacy instruction to more than 1,600 students across 24 Title I elementary schools in Palm Beach County.

As more restaurant concepts continue expanding into western Palm Beach County, openings like this reflect the area’s ongoing residential and commercial growth. Local businesses are increasingly targeting communities west of Interstate 95 as population growth continues across the region.

Guaca Go Royal Palm Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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