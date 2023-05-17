Greenacres firefighters host inaugural chili cookoff Sunday

GREENACRES, Fla. — There is a new firefighter chili cookoff coming to Greenacres featuring dozens of hot chili entrees, ice cold beer, and live music.

"This is our first annual chili cookoff in conjunction with the Nam Knights Rock and Roll Sunday event being held on Sunday, May 21. The Chili Cookoff is noon to 4:30 p.m. with the Rock N Roll Sunday portion going until 6 p.m. The rock and roll bands and classic car show are free. The chili event is $20 before the event and $25 the day of the event," said Austin Lee, the director of communications for the city of Greenacres.

"We're gonna' raise money for the Firefighters Benevolent Association as well some veterans charities so we thought it'd be a great addition to the event that was already established," said Brian Fuller, the fire chief for Greenacres.

Fuller said the family-friendly event will have bounces house for the kids and there is free parking.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's anchor Mike Trim is serving as one of the judges along with former Major League Baseball catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

The Greenacres Fire Rescue team has been on a winning streak.

"Yes, [we won] three out of the last four we've entered; we've won People's Choice. We're kind of unstoppable right now. It'd be nice to go for a home victory," said Brian Brady, the fire rescue captain for Greenacres.