Gardens GreenMarket to kick off new season with community tradition and unique offerings

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The beloved Gardens GreenMarket returns this Sunday, Oct. 5, bringing fresh flavors, local art, and live entertainment to the GreenMarket Pavilion at 10500 N. Military Trail.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can browse from 139 vendors, including 20 new small businesses offering everything from fresh baked bread and handmade jewelry to floral bouquets and authentic hummus.

This year’s kickoff will feature live music from The Killbillies, a 9 a.m. ceremony with “Bernie” — the city’s roaming recreation trailer — and a special scavenger hunt for the chance to win a free promotional straw sun hat.

The Gardens GreenMarket has long been a treasured community tradition, celebrated for its local flavor, friendly atmosphere, and unique offerings. Organizers remind attendees of their “no pets” policy to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for all.

This article’s draft was prepared in part using AI technology to help organize event details and enhance clarity. The final version was edited and approved by WPTV staff to ensure accuracy and tone.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.