From heartbreak to hope: Jupiter mother turns personal loss into community support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After years of infertility, pregnancy loss and unanswered questions, one Jupiter mother is turning her personal journey into a source of hope for others.

The inaugural Hope Rising 5K and Fun Walk will take place Oct. 17 at Carlin Park, bringing together families, wellness providers and community partners with a shared goal: ensuring that no one facing infertility or pregnancy loss feels alone.

WATCH: Jupiter woman creates Hope Rising after infertility journey

Jupiter mom turns pregnancy loss into hope for other families

For founder Kimberly Malik, the event grew from her own experience navigating five miscarriages and four years of infertility.

"When you get told unexplained infertility, that's not really what you want to hear and that's not an answer I can accept," Malik said.

She spent years researching, advocating for herself and searching for answers before ultimately learning she had a blood-clotting condition that contributed to her losses.

Despite the heartbreak, Malik said the experience eventually led her to a larger purpose.

"Welcomed our rainbow baby on Nov. 8 of 2024, my husband's birthday, and I just felt this calling of don't let others walk alone," she said.

That mission became the foundation of Hope Rising.

Building a community of support

Malik says one of the most difficult parts of infertility and pregnancy loss is the isolation many families experience.

The Hope Rising event is designed to change that.

Organizers are bringing together local businesses, wellness providers and community partners to create a Support Village where attendees can connect with resources and others who understand the journey firsthand.

"We can have those that unfortunately are on a fertility journey feel seen and supported," Malik said.

Among those helping organize the event is Jenny Frattaruolo, owner of Jupiter Fit Club, who became part of Malik's support system during her fertility journey.

"Just having resources and having someone along the journey with you is everything," Malik said during an earlier interview.

More than a race

While the event centers around a 5K and fun walk, organizers say the focus extends far beyond race day.

Participants will be able to leave messages of encouragement on wooden hearts, honor loved ones through remembrance activities and celebrate children born after pregnancy loss on a Rainbow Baby Wall.

The event will also raise money for the Hope Rising Grant, which aims to help Florida families facing the financial challenges often associated with infertility treatment.

"Fitness is a great way to bring people together, so this race is going to bring a lot of women together and hopefully we can help them find resources," Frattaruolo said.

Turning pain into purpose

Pregnancy loss remains a topic many families struggle to discuss openly, even though countless people are affected by it.

Frattaruolo believes connection can make a meaningful difference.

"It's one of those, if you know, you know," she said. "I think we will all experience death and grief in our lifetime, but miscarriage is the only death you will experience inside your own body."

For Malik, that understanding is exactly why Hope Rising exists.

What began as a search for answers has evolved into a movement focused on support, community and hope.

The Hope Rising 5K and Fun Walk will take place Oct. 17 at Carlin Park in Jupiter.

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