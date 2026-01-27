From 1% chance to live to inspiring the Palm Beaches, John O’Leary to headline YMCA’s Inspiration Breakfast

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The YMCA of South Palm Beach County’s annual Inspiration Breakfast is known for bringing in big names — NFL great Emmitt Smith, sports journalist Erin Andrews, and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard have all taken the stage.

But this year, the spotlight shifts from sports to survival.

At just nine years old, John O’Leary was burned over 100% of his body in a garage fire while playing with matches and gasoline — an accident that left doctors giving him just a 1% chance to live.

“Mom just knock it off with the love, am I gonna die?” he remembers asking in the hospital.

“And instead, my mother looked at me, took my hand in hers, and said, Do you want to… It’s your choice, not mine. And I said, Mom, I don't want to die. I want to live.”

That decision began a long and grueling recovery — five months in the hospital, dozens of surgeries, and years of rehabilitation. But O’Leary says that what truly shaped him wasn’t just surviving, but the lessons that came after.

When he came home, his mother refused to feed him, insisting he learn to do it himself despite having no fingers. Soon after, a piano teacher arrived at his home, and his mother expected him to learn to play.

“She taught a child that he’s got no reason in the world to make excuses why he can’t go on and do things,” O’Leary said.

The YMCA’s mission mirrors that message of resilience and possibility.

“The YMCA was a place that he found a sense of belonging, a sense of acceptance, a sense of friendship… the Y didn’t judge him. The Y didn’t treat him differently,” said Jason Hagensick, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

O’Leary’s story has since reached millions around the world through his bestselling books On Fire and In Awe, and on streaming services a feature film called 'Soul on Fire.'

On Feb. 25, 2026, he will bring that story to Boca Raton as the keynote speaker for the 24th Annual YMCA Inspiration Breakfast at the Peter Blum Family YMCA.

Proceeds from the event support the YMCA’s Financial Assistance Program, which ensures local kids, families, and seniors can access programs regardless of income.

“That despite the hardship, there's reason for hope… that despite where you've been or what you've done, your life can be used for good." O’Leary said.

Event Info:



24th Annual YMCA of South Palm Beach County Inspiration Breakfast



Feb. 25, 2026



Peter Blum Family YMCA, Boca Raton



Proceeds benefit YMCA Financial Assistance programs for families, seniors, and youth in need.



Get tickets here.

