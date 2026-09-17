Free National Dance Day celebration returns to Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is inviting the community to dance, move and celebrate during a free National Dance Day event Sept. 19.

The daylong celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center and features free workshops, performances and activities for all ages and experience levels.

WATCH BELOW: Free National Dance Day celebration returns to Kravis Center

Kravis Center previews free National Dance Day celebration in West Palm Beach

Elizabeth Dashiell with the Kravis Center said the event is designed to make dance accessible for everyone in the community.

“It goes directly to the mission of the Kravis Center for Arts, accessibility for all,” Dashiell said. “We have levels of workshops that are great from no experience to [two] left feet to highly skilled.”

The Kravis Center is serving as the official National Dance Day host for the country this year and organizers say guests can expect nonstop workshops led by dance professionals throughout the day.

“We just want to invite everybody of all ages and all abilities to come out and enjoy a nonstop day of free workshops by experts,” Dashiell said.

One of those instructors is Jean-Hugues Feray of Paris Ballet and Dance in Jupiter, who will lead a free beginner ballet master class during the event.

“I’m going to teach not only ballet but the love of dance and the passion for it,” Feray said.

The event lineup also includes ballroom dance, hip-hop, contemporary dance, African dance, line dancing and family-friendly activities.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios (West Palm Beach) instructors will demonstrate salsa and Latin rhythm dancing, while Palm Beach Atlantic University faculty members will teach hip-hop and contemporary dance workshops.

Organizers say the event is open to anyone looking to try something new, whether they have years of dance experience or none at all.

Parking at the Kravis Center garage will be free during the event while spaces last.

Click here for additional details and registration information.

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