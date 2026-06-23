Florida Mango Festival in West Palm Beach showcases rare varieties, grower tips

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida-grown mangoes — from sweet and creamy to citrusy and tropical — will take center stage Saturday, June 27, at the Florida Mango Festival inside the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Organizers said the event will feature more than 75 vendors serving up local mango varieties, grafted trees, tropical fruits, and mango-themed products. Alex Salazar of Tropical Acres Farms told WPTV’s T.A. Walker that the indoor, air-conditioned venue offers an ideal setting for “people to taste, learn, and discover the magic of Florida-grown mangoes without worrying about the summer heat.”

Rare mango flavors on display

Festival co-organizer Vince Rogers previewed some of the state’s most unique varieties, including Fruit Cocktail, a sweet, multi-layered flavor; Orange Sherbet, offering creamy citrus notes; and Pineapple Pleasure, with tropical pineapple undertones. He said Florida hosts more than 350 mango varieties — far beyond what’s typically available in grocery stores.

“Our backyard-grown Tommy Atkins are just much, much more superior to anything you’re going to find at a store,” Rogers said.

Learn from Florida’s top experts

Throughout the day, visitors can attend educational talks on home mango growing and grafting techniques. Salazar will lead demonstrations, offering tips to ensure success for both beginners and seasoned growers.

Additional features include an “ID Your Mango” booth, a scion exchange for online mango community members, and a master display of Florida’s diverse mango cultivars.

Why this matters now

Mango season in Florida offers a brief but vibrant window for growers and enthusiasts. Organizers say the festival celebrates an agricultural tradition stretching back to the 19th century while spotlighting small farms, backyard growers, and the state’s unique role in preserving mango diversity.

Event details

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (First pick ticket holders can enter at 9 a.m.)

Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Parking: Garage parking included with ticket (limited availability). Carpooling encouraged. Paid public parking nearby north of Okeechobee Blvd.

Tickets and more information are available at floridamangofestival.com.

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