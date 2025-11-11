Festival of Giving transforms Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast into a holiday wonderland

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — If you’re searching for holiday spirit mixed with a healthy dose of community generosity, the Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast has you covered.

Wednesday marks the opening of the Festival of Giving, a treasured tradition now in its second year under the museum’s care — and it’s bigger, brighter, and more impactful than ever.

Originally known for 16 years as the Festival of Trees hosted by Tykes & Teens, the event was reimagined in 2024 to benefit multiple nonprofits, expanding its reach across five counties: Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee.

Step inside the museum’s “ship side” and you’ll find yourself welcomed by rows of dazzling, decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and centerpieces — each one donated by local businesses, civic groups, and individuals. Every sparkle and ribbon holds a purpose: raffle proceeds benefit nonprofits that inspire through education, strengthen families, and even support beloved animal rescues.

The festival’s magic isn’t just in the décor — it’s in the stories told. Participating nonprofits share how they make a difference every day, giving guests a chance to connect directly with causes they care about. It’s a rare opportunity to give back, see impact firsthand, and enjoy an unforgettable holiday experience.

Highlights for 2025:



Nov. 12 – 22: Free public access to the Festival side of the museum (general admission applies for play areas on “town side”).



Family Night – Nov. 18, 4:30–7:30 p.m., featuring Santa, student performances, crafts, and cocoa.



Networking Breakfast & "Let’s Hear It" – Nov. 17, starting 8 a.m., sponsored by Sandhill Cove Retirement Living. RSVP required.



Night Before Christmas Adult PJ & Cocktail Party – Nov. 21, $75 ticket, 21+, sponsored by Hurricane Boat Lifts. Guests wear festive pajamas and enjoy cocktails among the decorated trees.

The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast — 1707 NE Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach

More info: childrensmuseumtc.org

Portions of this web story were prepared with the assistance of artificial intelligence. All information has been reviewed and verified for accuracy by WPTV staff before publication.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.