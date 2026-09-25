Feeding South Florida highlights senior meals, rising food insecurity in South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, Feeding South Florida is continuing to raise awareness about food insecurity affecting families and seniors across South Florida.

WPTV's monthlong series visited four hunger-relief organizations throughout the region, wrapping up at Feeding Palm Beach County in Boynton Beach, where leaders highlighted the growing need for food assistance and the programs helping vulnerable residents.

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"There are 1.7 million people all the way from Tequesta down to Key West struggling to put food on the table," said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “Now we find ourselves in a situation where prices are soaring, not just for fuel, but also for all the goods and services, especially for food.”

Vélez said rising transportation and supply costs continue to increase demand at food distribution sites and partner agencies across South Florida.

"So many families are coming to us, so many families are coming to our partner agencies," Vélez said.

At the organization’s Community Kitchen in Boynton Beach, Susan Taves, culinary director for Feeding South Florida, demonstrated how meals are prepared for seniors throughout the region.

"We make nutritionally balanced meals for mostly non-ambulatory seniors, and we deliver them frozen," Taves said. "They're nutritionally balanced so that by the end of the week they’ve gotten all of their daily requirements."

Taves said Feeding South Florida’s culinary and wellness teams work together to ensure meals meet health and nutrition standards.

"We have a registered dietitian who's the director of health and wellness," Taves said. "She does a great job of making sure that we meet all the requirements."

Feeding South Florida says its 5,000-square-foot Community Kitchen can produce up to 10,000 meals each day for seniors, after-school programs, medically tailored meal services and disaster response efforts.

The organization serves Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties through direct-service programs and a network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners.

Vélez encouraged community members to support hunger-relief efforts by volunteering, donating or participating in fundraising campaigns.

"Feedingsouthflorida.org is the best way to get involved," Vélez said. "Go there to find out volunteer opportunities not only to pack food boxes but also to help prepare meals, as well as events and matching fund campaigns."

The need remains significant as many South Florida households continue struggling with the rising cost of food, housing and transportation. Hunger-relief organizations say continued community support is critical heading into the holiday season.

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