Extraordinary Charities’ Turkey Takeaway doubles support for local families this Thanksgiving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Thanksgiving, Extraordinary Charities is making sure no one in Palm Beach County goes without a warm, hearty meal.

Through its Turkey Takeaway 2025, students from the Recipes for Success program will prepare and distribute 400 complete Thanksgiving dinners — turkey, sides, and dessert — ready to heat and serve. The demand doubled from 200 dinners last year.

The need is greater than ever, with rising food costs and the pause of SNAP benefits ending. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $7,500 for ingredients, supplies, and packaging.

Pickup Dates: November 25–27

Location: 2635 Old Okeechobee Rd., West Palm Beach

Registration required for meals (which is closed)

How to help: A $50 donation feeds a family of four, and every dollar makes a difference.

Click here to donate

This story was written in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence to help with formatting and clarity. All content has been reviewed and approved by WPTV editorial staff to meet our journalism standards.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.