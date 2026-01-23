Exotic cars, Havana Nights theme headline Drive to Provide charity event for Gulfstream Goodwill

JUPITER, Fla. — Car lovers and community leaders will gather for a night of horsepower and heart at the annual Drive to Provide charity event benefiting Gulfstream Goodwill Industries’ sustainable housing mission.

The high-profile fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Lake Pavilion. Hosted by the Gulfstream Region Porsche Club of America and sponsored by K2 Motorcars, this year’s theme, Havana Nights, will set the tone for an evening featuring rare and exotic vehicles, live entertainment, and a curated menu.

Organizers said proceeds will support Gulfstream Goodwill’s mission to provide pathways out of poverty and homelessness, as part of the nonprofit’s year-long 60th anniversary celebration. Gulfstream Goodwill focuses on building independence for individuals facing barriers.

Tickets and more information are available here.

