Edna W. Runner Education Center opens new elementary school in Jupiter — enrollment underway

JUPITER, Fla. — The Edna W. Runner Education Center in Jupiter is opening a brand-new elementary school, welcoming kindergarten and first-grade students with a promise of small class sizes and personalized attention.

Founded in 1986, the center has long served at-risk youth through after-school programs, seasonal camps, and character development initiatives.

Now, with this expansion, leaders aim to address gaps in traditional public-school settings by focusing on literacy, STEM, and building strong foundations for young learners.

The school will add a grade level each year, growing alongside its students. Director of Education Maria Lloyd — a longtime Palm Beach County principal — says the program is designed to help children thrive academically and personally.

Enrollment is open now, and families can learn more by clicking here.

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