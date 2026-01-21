'Driving Miss Daisy' stars bring comedy and heart to Palm Beach Dramaworks stage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Debra Jo Rupp & Ray Anthony Thomas bring star power to Palm Beach Dramaworks’ Driving Miss Daisy

I know they’re the ones learning their lines, but when you spend time with Debra Jo Rupp and Ray Anthony Thomas, you quickly realize they’re the ones in the driver’s seat — whether you’re talking about acting chops or comedic timing.

Debra Jo Rupp — yes, Kitty Forman from "That ’70s Show" and "That ’90s Show" — has also popped up in "Friends," "Seinfeld," "This Is Us," "WandaVision," and movies like "Big" and "Death Becomes Her." She’s even wowed theater audiences playing Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Ray Anthony Thomas you’ve watched him in "Law & Order," "The Sopranos," "Their Eyes Were Watching God," and "Oz," along with an impressive list of stage credits.

These two are in rehearsals at Palm Beach Dramaworks for "Driving Miss Daisy," the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Alfred Uhry, opening Feb. 6 and already extended through March 1. It’s the heartfelt story of an unlikely, decades-long friendship between Daisy Werthan, a 72-year-old Jewish widow, and Hoke Coleburn, her Black chauffeur.

I thought it would be a fun idea to interview them and “drive the cast" of "Driving Miss Daisy.” Now — Risk Management wouldn’t let me actually drive them (apparently “Shining A Light” doesn’t cover liability claims), but I did tag along for a ride, while our photographer Julian drove. And let me tell you: the second I brought up the movie version of "Driving Miss Daisy," I stepped on a comedy landmine.

It became a running gag — every time I mentioned the film, they’d shut me down. And they’d gleefully remind me, "The play is much better than the movie.” It became a running gag!

I also tried to get them to sing the movie’s theme song with me. Bad idea. They rejected me flat-out and instead broke into their own tune, “After the Ball is Over.” I swallowed my pride — but not before asking if we could go back to “doodle doodle dee.” (They said no. Again.) Belly laughs were the unofficial fourth passenger.

And after spending the whole ride telling me not to even mention the movie? When I asked Debra Jo what drove her to "Driving Miss Daisy," she paused — perfect comedic timing — and said, “Well, I love the movie.” I nearly hit the invisible brakes as everyone in the car erupted in the kind of laughter only a pro like Debra Jo can deliver.

If you want to see these two powerhouse performers bring "Driving Miss Daisy" to life — with maybe a little less sass than I got — it’s at Palm Beach Dramaworks Feb. 6 through March 1. Tickets are $75, $95 and $115. And please… don’t mention the M-word.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.