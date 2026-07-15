Downtown Delray Beach Authority launches Wellness Pass with free fitness classes, spa deals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Downtown Delray Beach is encouraging residents and visitors to prioritize health and self-care this summer through a new Wellness Pass featuring free fitness classes, yoga sessions, spa discounts and wellness-focused offers across the city’s downtown district.

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority launched the Downtown Delray Wellness Pass for July and August. According to the DDA, the mobile-exclusive pass allows users to access complimentary classes, discounted wellness treatments and promotions from participating businesses throughout Downtown Delray Beach.

The pass does not require an app download. Participants can sign up online through the Downtown Delray Beach website.

Participating businesses include Barre Envy, Bamboo Garden Yoga, Slash Fitness, Luxe Studio, Iron Valor CrossFit, Orangetheory Fitness Delray Beach North, Forme Pilates, Yoga Joint, F45 Training, The Phoenix Boxing Gym, Dandelight Studio, Tammy Fender Holistic Spa, The Tox, Holistic Primary Care, Prime IV Hydration and Wellness, The Seagate Spa, CR8 Health, Chill Rx Cryotherapy, Conde Center for Chiropractic Neurology, Schrier Family Chiropractic, Miller Physical Therapy and The Spice & Tea Exchange.

Officials with the Downtown Development Authority said the initiative was designed to help people discover the variety of health and wellness businesses located throughout Downtown Delray Beach while supporting local companies during the slower summer season.

At Slash Fitness, guests can take part in high-intensity interval training classes, while Luxe Studio offers yoga and Pilates-focused workouts. Miller Physical Therapy is also participating with wellness-related services and promotions.

The program arrives as wellness tourism and fitness-focused experiences continue to grow in popularity across South Florida. Many consumers are seeking affordable ways to stay active, reduce stress and support local businesses during the summer months.

More information and a complete list of participating offers can be found here.

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