Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party in Sunrise and Coral Gables

SUNRISE, Fla. — Get ready, South Florida, Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is skating into town, bringing a whirlwind of magic, music and acrobatics to the Amerant Bank Arena from March 19–22 and the Watsco Center from April 16–19.

This isn’t just ice skating, it’s a full-scale, multi-level production packed with jaw-dropping moments both on the ice and in the air. Follow Mickey Mouse and friends as they search for clues to rescue Tinker Bell, who’s been targeted by Captain Hook. Along the way, you’ll travel through some of Disney’s most beloved worlds:



Coco’s spirit realm — Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel and enjoy a vibrant celebration of family featuring skeletons dancing atop sway poles over the audience.



Frozen’s icy wonderland — Sing along with Elsa as video projections transform the arena into a kaleidoscope of crystals for her palace.



Beauty and the Beast’s enchanted ballroom — Watch Belle ascend into the sky as the chandelier comes to life high above the ice.



Toy Story’s daring rescue — Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie enlist the Green Army Men for an action-packed mission.



Moana’s ocean adventure — Sail away with Moana as she bravely confronts the fiery Te Ka.



You’ll also see Stitch bring loads of mischievous surprises and enjoy unforgettable scenes from Aladdin and The Little Mermaid. Acrobatics, stunts, and interactive elements make this a performance that’s part treasure hunt, part celebration — perfect for families looking to share magical moments.

Event Details:

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise: March 19–22

Watsco Center, Coral Gables: April 16–19

Tickets & Info: DisneyOnIce.com

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