Discounted back-to-school shopping at Resource Depot

Parents and teachers, if you are frustrated at the prices of school supplies, we might have a solution for you before you shop a regular retailer. This morning, WPTV’s T.A. Walker is at the Resource Depot in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 03, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Parents and teachers, if you are frustrated at the prices of school supplies, then Resource Depot in West Palm Beach might be a solution before you shop at a regular retailer.

The nonprofit has new and gently used school supplies from rulers, crayons, binders, and more.

In the Marketplace, shoppers can fill bins with school supplies. The price is $5 for a smaller blue bin or $10 for a yellow recycling bin.

Brandnew items can be purchased in the Treasure area for pennies on the dollar. For example, colorful folders are $.25, notebooks are $.50, and lined paper is $.50.

There are many items for teachers including learning aids and bulletin board decorations.

Qualifying classroom teachers are now eligible to receive 15% off storewide (with a few exceptions) upon showing their valid school ID. They will also ask for the school name and classroom size.

