CROS Ministries steps up for Hunger Action Month with Hustle to End Hunger 5K

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — As grocery prices soar and housing costs climb, more local families than ever are turning to CROS Ministries for help — an increase of 71% compared to five years ago.

And with federal cuts reducing the supply of food distributed through USDA programs, the nonprofit is calling on the community to join its biggest fundraising event of the year: the Hustle to End Hunger 5K.

The race takes place Saturday, Oct. 4 at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach and is part of the Palm Beach Race Series. Runners and walkers can choose between a timed 5K run, untimed 5K walk, a virtual race option, or the brand-new Lil’ Hustle 100-yard kids dash.

Race details:



5K Timed Run – Starts 7:30 a.m., includes chip timing, t-shirt, bib, and finisher medal. Age group awards in five-year increments.

5K Walk (Untimed) – Starts 7:32 a.m., includes t-shirt, bib, and finisher medal.

Virtual 5K – Complete anytime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, includes t-shirt, medal, virtual bib, and certificate.

Lil’ Hustle (Kids Dash) – Starts 8:30 a.m., includes bib and medal.

In 2024, CROS Ministries distributed over 1.16 million pounds of food to 121,664 people in Palm Beach and Martin counties. Organizers say the Hustle to End Hunger helps offset funding shortfalls caused by cuts to The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and other federal allocations, which have forced them to purchase more food at higher costs.

The timing coincides with Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to inspire everyday actions toward ending hunger in America. While the campaign lasts only a month nationally, CROS operates six days a week year-round to ensure access to healthy meals for anyone who needs them.

Lake Worth United Church of Christ is among the groups that partner with CROS, noting that its expertise and network allow small organizations to expand their reach and serve more people.

How to join



Registration is open now at crosministries.org.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.