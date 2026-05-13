Coco Market brings wellness, community connection to Jupiter's Seabreeze Amphitheater

JUPITER, Fla. — The community-centered wellness market Coco Market is back at Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter this Sunday, bringing a curated roster of local vendors and immersive experiences designed to foster connection and well-being.

Founder Corey Heyman told WPTV the event “is all about intention and elevation,” and will feature 50+ small businesses, yoga and movement classes, sound healing, live music, and workshops.

Attendees can explore health-focused offerings, shop handmade goods, and join interactive sessions led by local instructors.

Moses Hill, founder of That Green Juice, will guide mini-meditation sessions accompanied by sound healing instruments. Pilates specialist Kerlly from Body Contrology Lab will offer demonstrations, and Shelby Hunzinger of Jupiter Yoga will highlight how the market strengthens community ties.

Jupiter and Delray Beach event lineup

This Sunday’s Jupiter market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Seabreeze Amphitheater, 750 S. A1A.

Additional Jupiter dates in 2026 include Oct. 18, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. Coco Market will also pop up in Delray Beach at Old School Square on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with monthly dates through December.

Why this matters now

Small businesses and wellness practitioners across Palm Beach County say Coco Market has helped them reach new audiences and build lasting connections. In an era when many residents are seeking ways to unplug and focus on health, the market’s free, open-to-the-public format makes these experiences accessible to all.

More information can be found at cocomarket.org.

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