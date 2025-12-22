'Choir of Man’ cast sings Chris Rea’s Christmas classic just before news of his death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was a holiday performance that quickly turned from festive to deeply poignant.

This morning, the cast of the Olivier Award–nominated show 'The Choir of Man' gathered at the Kravis Center in front of its towering, iconic poinsettia Christmas tree. They performed “Driving Home for Christmas,” the beloved holiday song by British singer-songwriter Chris Rea, exclusively for WPTV viewers.

Mere moments after the performance ended, the cast and crew learned the sad news: Chris Rea had passed away at the age of 74 following a short illness, his family confirmed to Britain’s Press Association.

Rea, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like “Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” and “Let’s Dance,” saw two albums top the U.K. charts — 'The Road to Hell' in 1989 and 'Auberge' in 1991.

While "Driving Home for Christmas” was not an immediate chart hit upon its 1986 release, the gentle, heartfelt song grew into one of the United Kingdom’s most cherished festive anthems, revived annually on radio playlists and featured in holiday advertising campaigns.

For the cast of 'The Choir of Man,' known for blending pub culture, heart-pounding harmonies, and audience connection, the news hit especially hard. What had moments earlier been a joyful celebration of music and the season instantly became a heartfelt tribute to the man who wrote the song.

