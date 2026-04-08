Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival bringing Mardi Gras flavors and sounds to Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Get ready to let the good times roll! The 8th Annual Brian Marketing Group Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival, presented by Good Greek Moving & Storage, is set to transform Abacoa into a little slice of New Orleans on April 11 and 12.

This two-day celebration is all about Louisiana culture — from spicy, authentic Cajun cuisine to toe-tapping zydeco music and brightly colored Mardi Gras decorations. Festival-goers will stroll streets lined with purple, green, and gold while the aroma of simmering gumbo, crackling crawfish boils, and fresh beignets fills the air.

Virginia Sinicki, from The KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF, will emcee the event, bringing her own New Orleans roots to the party. On the Louisiana: ExploreLouisiana.com stage, expect crowd favorites like Amanda Shaw, The Rockin’ Jake Band, Brass Revolution, and The Porch Dogs — plus new acts including Dustin Dale Gaspard, the bayou bard and four-chair turn from NBC’s The Voice, and Lefty Hathaway’s tribute to Dr. John.

Food lovers can indulge in a Louisiana feast — crawfish étouffée, jambalaya, seafood and meat gumbo, po' boys, muffalettas, fried shrimp, crab cakes, oysters, red beans and rice, and sweet treats like beignets and cider donuts. Saturday at 3:30 p.m., the crowd will cheer on competitors in the crawfish eating contest.

The festival also supports two local children’s charities: Maddie’s Fight Foundation, which helps families navigating childhood cancer, and Little Smiles, which brings joy to children facing serious illness, homelessness, or tragedy.

General admission is $5 (children 12 and under are free with an adult). Guests can upgrade to VIP experiences like stage pods or a private Creole Cottage with cocktail service, available through Eventbrite.

Event Details:

Where: Abacoa Amphitheater, Jupiter

When: Saturday, April 11 (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and Sunday, April 12 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Tickets: $5 on Eventbrite , kids 12 and under free

More info: cajuncrawfishmusicfestival.com

So grab your beads, bring your appetite, and be ready for a taste of Bourbon Street right here in the Palm Beaches.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.