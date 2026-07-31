Boynton Beach Soup Kitchen marks 10 years feeding homebound seniors through Meals on Wheels

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach is celebrating 10 years of its Meals on Wheels program, a service that has delivered more than 520,000 meals to homebound seniors across Palm Beach County, according to organization leaders.

The nonprofit, located at 8655 Boynton Beach Blvd., serves thousands of hot meals each day and has become a critical resource for seniors who are unable to leave their homes.

Leaders with The Soup Kitchen said volunteers now deliver meals to between 90 and 120 seniors on a typical day. Over the last decade, the organization estimates it has served more than 260,000 seniors through the program.

Marlene Mejia, CEO of The Soup Kitchen, said the organization continues to see growing demand for meals and support services for older adults in the community.

The nonprofit recently received a $100,000 grant from Impact 100, funding that leaders say will help expand Meals on Wheels services into Delray Beach and eliminate the current waitlist for seniors in need.

The Soup Kitchen has also stepped in to support the Boynton Beach Senior Center after the center lost government funding. According to the organization, The Soup Kitchen now provides more than 300 meals each week to seniors who rely on the center for food and community connection.

Dimitry Viarenich, chief operating officer of The Soup Kitchen, said the partnership has helped stabilize services for seniors during a difficult time.

Regina Fay, who leads the Meals on Wheels program, said volunteers are essential to keeping deliveries running each day. Volunteers help prepare meals, organize routes and personally deliver food to seniors throughout the area.

The organization said Meals on Wheels does more than provide nutrition. For many seniors living alone, volunteers also offer regular wellness checks and social interaction.

As South Florida’s senior population continues to grow, organizations like The Soup Kitchen are facing increased demand for services while also seeking additional volunteers and donations to keep programs expanding.

Community members interested in volunteering or donating can learn more at thesoupkitchen.org.

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