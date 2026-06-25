Boca Raton’s George Snow Scholarship Fund marks record year, expands support for local students

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The George Snow Scholarship Fund (GSSF), headquartered in Boca Raton, has achieved a record-breaking milestone in 2026, awarding more than $7.5 million in scholarships and support services to 470 students across Palm Beach and Broward counties, President Tim Snow told WPTV.

Founded over 40 years ago, the nonprofit has now distributed more than $45 million to over 4,100 students, making it the largest scholarship provider in Palm Beach County. Snow said the program is designed to bridge the gap between traditional financial aid and what students and families can afford, offering four-year commitments to ensure stability throughout college.

Vice President of Development Jay Brandt noted that GSSF’s services go beyond financial help, providing mentorship, professional development, and resources like the College Compass podcast.

One 2026 recipient, Zya Chow, shared her gratitude for earning both the Royal Palm Hearing Aid Scholarship and the Davidowitz Family Caregiving Youth Scholarship. Chow, a Wellington Community High School graduate, plans to attend Georgetown University.

Another hallmark of the fund’s expanded services is the Doyle-Whelchel Scholars Boutique, led by Scholar Services Coordinator Garvey Antoine. The boutique offers professional, formal, and casual wear so scholars can step into interviews, internships, and campus life with confidence. Donations range from new or gently used clothing to footwear and accessories.

Why This Matters Now: The George Snow Scholarship Fund’s commitment to removing barriers for students aligns with ongoing conversations about accessibility in higher education. As costs rise, comprehensive support — including resources like the boutique and podcast — becomes essential for leveling the playing field for underserved communities in South Florida.

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